UK to play in Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAZ) - For only the second time in program history, Kentucky will play in the Gator Bowl and they will face NC State on Jan. 2 at noon at EverBank Field in Jacksonville.

Kentucky last played in the Gator Bowl in 2016, losing to Georgia Tech 33-18. This is the first meeting between the Wildcats and NC State since 1970, with the teams splitting the two games in the series.

The bowl game has announced that 25 percent of the stadium’s capacity will be open to fans.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.