WATCH | Family welcomes soldier home in time for Christmas

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A family in our region is whole this Christmas after welcoming their soldier home Saturday.

Private First Class Adam Slaman with the West Virginia National Guard returned home after months of training in San Antonio.

The Putnam County native graduated from Buffalo High School this year and joined the National Guard.

After completing boot camp in Missouri, he was sent to Texas for medical training to be an Army medic.

Saturday afternoon, his family welcomed Slaman home with tight hugs and a few tears when he flew in to Yeager Airport.

Heartwarming video the family shot shows Slaman first welcomed by his mom with a warm hug that lasts for roughly 40 seconds.

His dad tells WSAZ he will finish training in March and likely be deployed in April as a combat medic for the 150th Bravo Troop 30th Armored Brigade.

