West Virginia COVID-19 update

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 1,127 new positive cases and six additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 72,342 and death toll to 1,128.

There are 22,634 active cases of the coronavirus, according to DHHR.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 57-year old male from Randolph County, a 72-year old female from Taylor County, an 84-year old male Marion County, an 86-year old male from Grant County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 72-year old female from Grant County.

“Words cannot convey the despair we feel over each and every life lost to this terrible virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. We offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of these West Virginians.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (608), Berkeley (5,193), Boone (911), Braxton (223), Brooke (1,169), Cabell (4,451), Calhoun (115), Clay (230), Doddridge (203), Fayette (1,495), Gilmer (272), Grant (651), Greenbrier (1,131), Hampshire (810), Hancock (1,546), Hardy (622), Harrison (2,377), Jackson (1,007), Jefferson (2,054), Kanawha (7,666), Lewis (398), Lincoln (641), Logan (1,389), Marion (1,443), Marshall (1,781), Mason (897), McDowell (809), Mercer (2,177), Mineral (1,989), Mingo (1,214), Monongalia (4,668), Monroe (542), Morgan (534), Nicholas (566), Ohio (2,214), Pendleton (221), Pleasants (285), Pocahontas (315), Preston (1,296), Putnam (2,643), Raleigh (2,327), Randolph (983), Ritchie (287), Roane (253), Summers (358), Taylor (572), Tucker (271), Tyler (282), Upshur (710), Wayne (1,481), Webster (121), Wetzel (588), Wirt (175), Wood (4,163), Wyoming (1,015).

