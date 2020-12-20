Advertisement

WVU to play in Liberty Bowl

(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 20, 2020
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSAZ) - The Liberty Bowl announced Sunday that West Virginia will represent the Big 12 in that game.

The game is scheduled for Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis.

This would mark the third appearance for the Mountaineers in the Liberty Bowl, their first since 2014. WVU lost to Texas A&M in that game, 45-37.

WVU will play an SEC team to be announced later this afternoon.

