17 new cases of the coronavirus in Greenup County

There have been 2,088 total cases.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - 17 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Greenup County.

According to the Greenup County Health Department, the new cases include an 11-year-old and a 72-year-old are among those in the new cases.

There have been 2,088 total cases.

There have been 24 deaths.

449 cases are active.

1,615 people have recovered.

