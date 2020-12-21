17 new cases of the coronavirus in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - 17 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Greenup County.

According to the Greenup County Health Department, the new cases include an 11-year-old and a 72-year-old are among those in the new cases.

There have been 2,088 total cases.

There have been 24 deaths.

449 cases are active.

1,615 people have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.