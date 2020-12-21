Advertisement

20 new COVID-19 cases in Meigs County

There are 107 active cases
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department says there are 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

There are 107 active cases as of Monday and 789 total cases since April.

Two additional people have been hospitalized. This brings the total number of hospitalizations to 45.

There have been 13 deaths related to the coronavirus overall.

45 more people have recovered. There have been 669 recoveries since the pandemic started.

