20 new COVID-19 cases in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department says there are 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

There are 107 active cases as of Monday and 789 total cases since April.

Two additional people have been hospitalized. This brings the total number of hospitalizations to 45.

There have been 13 deaths related to the coronavirus overall.

45 more people have recovered. There have been 669 recoveries since the pandemic started.

