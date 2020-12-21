75 deaths, over 6,500 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - 75 people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 8,122 deaths since the pandemic began.

There have been 6,548 new cases within the last 24 hours and 629,354 since the start of the outbreak.

301 more hospitalizations and 37 ICU admissions have been reported since Sunday.

Jackson and Gallia counties are listed in the Top 20 Counties ranked by highest occurrence with COVID-19.

Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference Monday afternoon discussing the coronavirus and the vaccine.

Nursing homes in the state started vaccinating on Friday. Other nursing homes are beginning to administer COVID-19 vaccines this week. Governor DeWine spoke virtually to nursing homes in Centerville and Ashtabula as they started vaccinating residents.

The governor also announced the Ohio National Guard has received a waiver that allows them to help administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Governor DeWine also looked at coronavirus data over Thanksgiving and said we should be very pleased on what Ohioans did.

This @nytimes anonymized data map shows that people in Ohio greatly reduced their travel and contacts with others over Thanksgiving. Compared to last year, there was a 60-70% reduction in the number of contacts people had over the holiday. pic.twitter.com/khOFC08q9X — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 21, 2020

The Governor says he believes most Ohioans did well limiting gatherings. But he also says it’s critical to keep up the work started during Thanksgiving for the next several weeks to prevent another surge in January. Governor DeWine says, “if we can get through Christmas and New Year’s without a significant surge, we will be much better positioned to start 2021 against this virus.”

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Chief Medical Officer with the Ohio Department of Health, says hospitals remain extremely busy with COVID-19 and adding a holiday spike to that could be a terrible situation. He says as we head into the holidays, we should stay home as much as possible, wear our masks, keep your distance and keep it short.

