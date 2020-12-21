American Airlines restoring services at Tri-State Airport

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Daily services through American Airlines will be restored at Huntington Tri-State Airport.

The airport announced the services will begin again on January 6, 2021.

You can make flight reservations immediately at American Airline’s website, as well as other online travel sites.

“Our delegation in Washington, along with our state and local leaders have worked hard with the leadership at American Airlines since the suspension of service in October. We are grateful for everyone’s efforts and are thrilled that we can again offer daily, safe, and efficient service from Huntington Tri-State Airport,” said Brent Brown, Executive Director of the airport.

American Airlines offers daily flights to and from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport with direct connections to over 200 domestic and international destinations at Huntington Tri-State Airport.

