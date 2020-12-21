Blasting expected along I-64

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rock blasting is expected along Interstate 64.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, on Tuesday, December 22, contractors working on the widening of I-64 between Exit 15 to Exit 20 will be blasting rocks near Exit 18.

Officials say this is necessary so they can widen the road.

The blasting is expected to occur between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Traffic will be slowed in the area so they can restrict traffic while the blasting takes place.

DOH says the work is expected to only cause minor delays to traffic.

If you’re driving through this area, you’re asked to use extra caution.

