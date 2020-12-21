Advertisement

Boyd County reports 19 positive cases

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - 19 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, the new cases range in age from 14-years-old to 93-years old.

No new deaths have been reported. The death toll stands at 40.

There have been 2,760 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

27 additional individuals have recovered from the coronavirus. This brings the total number of recoveries to 1,647,

