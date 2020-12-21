Advertisement

COVID-19 death in West Virginia

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of December 21, 2020, there have been 1,396,471 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 73,337 total cases and 1,129 deaths.

The death includes a 93-year old male from Wayne County.

There are 22,877 active cases.

49,331 people have recovered.

Several counties are red or orange on the County Alert System Map. Click here to see the color of your county.

The DHHR has listed an update on COVID-19 vaccines. As of 10 a.m. on Monday, the state has received 16,575 doses. There have been 15,135 doses administered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (617), Berkeley (5,259), Boone (928), Braxton (223), Brooke (1,181), Cabell (4,481), Calhoun (115), Clay (231), Doddridge (205), Fayette (1,515), Gilmer (292), Grant (667), Greenbrier (1,155), Hampshire (817), Hancock (1,567), Hardy (635), Harrison (2,422), Jackson (1,013), Jefferson (2,081), Kanawha (7,773), Lewis (406), Lincoln (649), Logan (1,411), Marion (1,476), Marshall (1,790), Mason (906), McDowell (821), Mercer (2,243), Mineral (1,994), Mingo (1,237), Monongalia (4,718), Monroe (549), Morgan (548), Nicholas (573), Ohio (2,248), Pendleton (225), Pleasants (288), Pocahontas (315), Preston (1,320), Putnam (2,678), Raleigh (2,360), Randolph (992), Ritchie (295), Roane (261), Summers (368), Taylor (574), Tucker (272), Tyler (283), Upshur (710), Wayne (1,496), Webster (121), Wetzel (589), Wirt (177), Wood (4,244), Wyoming (1,023).

The West Virginia DHHR says delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR.

