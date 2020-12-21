Advertisement

Divided court dismisses challenge to Ohio bump stock ban

CTSY: Associated Press
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A divided Ohio Supreme Court has dismissed a challenge to a now-repealed ordinance in Ohio’s capital city banning bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the state’s highest court ruled 4-3 Friday that two Ohio gun-rights groups, Ohioans for Concealed Carry and Buckeye Firearms Foundation, had no standing to sue the city of Columbus.

The court majority decided that the groups had suffered no harm in a case that the justices heard despite the fact that the Columbus City Council had repealed its ordinance a year ago.

