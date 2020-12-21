Advertisement

Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.

A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.(Source: KFVS)
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS/Gray News) - Four people are dead after a reported shooting at a home south of Mayfield, KFVS reported.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call about a shooting at 198 Smiths Lane around 8:25 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers say they found four people dead inside the home.

Graves County Coroner Brad Jones identified them as Kyle Milliken, Ashley Milliken and their two sons, ages 8 and 13.

Their autopsies were scheduled for Monday at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, Kentucky.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2020 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McConnell says deal has been reached on rescue package
Vinton County deputies say Williams is charged with abduction.
Deputies: Ohio man charged with abduction
As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,127 new positive cases and six additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
According to dispatchers, the damage is significant.
Fire crews battle structure fire in Huntington
Southern Ohio Correctional Facility currently has 134 employees and 52 inmates with active...
Number of active cases climb at correctional facility

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Justice Dept. charges bombmaker in 1988 Pan Am explosion
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
AG: ‘No reason’ for special counsel on election, Hunter Biden
In a news conference Monday morning, outgoing Attorney General William Barr said he saw no need...
Barr: No Hunter Biden special counsel needed
Attorney General William Barr announces charges against a third suspect in the 1988 bombing of...
Third Pan Am bombing conspirator charged, Barr says
A fiery spectacle is seen at the rim of the Kilauea caldera on Monday.
Watch: Kilauea volcanic eruption