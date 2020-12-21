Advertisement

First coronavirus vaccine given in Scioto County

The Director of Nursing Christine Thomas injecting Public Health Nurse Mandy Whisman with the...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The first coronavirus vaccine has been given in Scioto County.

The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments received 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The Director of Nursing at Portsmouth City Health Department, Christine Thomas, officially received the first shot. It was given by PCHD Public Health Nurse Mandy Whisman.

Director Thomas then gave the second shot to Nurse Whisman.

According to Scioto County Emergency Management, the nurses volunteered to be the first to take the shots to do their part to further slow the spread of the virus. They also wanted to show the vaccine is safe, effective and worth taking.

