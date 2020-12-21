First Warning Forecast | One more “hiccup” before big storm arrives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another quick-moving system will bring a brief round of rain and snow to the Tri-State Monday afternoon into early Tuesday. Then, attention turns to a more significant storm system bringing the opportunity for rain and snow showers Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Much colder air will surge into the region for the Christmas holiday as well.

Sunday evening will see patchy drizzle through midnight as temperatures fall to the upper 30s. Overnight, expect a brief bit of clearing before new clouds arrive towards dawn. Low temperatures fall to the low 30s.

Monday will see a mostly cloudy sky. The morning will be dry, but the afternoon will see scattered rain showers as high temperatures rise to the upper 40s. A breeze picks up during the afternoon as well.

Monday night into Tuesday morning will continue to see scattered rain showers, which could mix with snow as well. Low temperatures fall to the mid 30s. In the mountains, however, accumulating snow is likely with temperatures in the 20s.

Tuesday afternoon will be dry and see breaks in the clouds with high temperatures in the low 40s.

On Wednesday, expect a mostly sunny sky to start, followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. High temperatures top out in the mid 50s.

For Christmas Eve (Thursday), rain showers are likely to start the day with temperatures in the 40s. By midday, a strong cold front will move across the area, and temperatures rapidly drop to the 20s towards sunset. This means any rain will quickly change over to snow, with accumulations likely. However, it is still too early to determine exactly how much accumulation will be seen, so be sure to check back for updates throughout the week.

Snow showers will continue Thursday night into Christmas morning as lows bottom out in the upper teens.

On Christmas Day, lingering snow showers will be possible under a cloudy sky with temperatures only rising to the mid 20s for the afternoon.

Snow finally departs by Saturday with sunshine returning. High temperatures top out near the freezing mark.

On Sunday, high temperatures rebound to near 40 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

