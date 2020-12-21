Foul smell reported at Huntington Mall, emergency crews investigating
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire crews and workers with the Mountaineer Gas company responded to the Huntington Mall Monday morning after reports of a foul smell.
The smell was only reported in one store inside of the mall.
Crews are checking the store for a potential gas leak.
No other details have been reported at this time.
