Foul smell reported at Huntington Mall, emergency crews investigating

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire crews and workers with the Mountaineer Gas company responded to the Huntington Mall Monday morning after reports of a foul smell.

The smell was only reported in one store inside of the mall.

Crews are checking the store for a potential gas leak.

No other details have been reported at this time.

