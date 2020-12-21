Advertisement

Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Scioto County

This brings the total number of deaths to 44.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Four additional people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, the deaths include an 83-year old woman who passed away Friday, an 82-year old woman who passed away Saturday, an 88-year old man that passed away Sunday, and a 37-year old woman who died on Monday.

43 new cases have been reported as of Monday, December 21. The Ohio Department of Health says the total number of cases stands at 3,776 since the start of the outbreak.

67 more people have recovered, with 2,515 recoveries overall.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

