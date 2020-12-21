Gov. Justice: Moderna vaccine arrives as W.Va. leads nation per capita in COVID-19 vaccinations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A second vaccine made its way to West Virginia on Monday.

“We’re expecting an allocation of 44,300 vaccine doses of this product, you know, and the Pfizer product that will be the total this week,” said Gov. Jim Justice

The governor said the Mountain State is leading the nation in administrating COVID-19 vaccines. He made the announcement during a Monday morning news conference.

Justice said West Virginia is leading the nation in the rate of COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration. As of Monday morning, West Virginia had administered 15,135 doses of the 16,575 doses the state has received. The administration rate is 91.3%. According to Bloomberg.com, this is the highest administrative rate of any state in the country.

“It’s not how many vaccines we receive but how many vaccinations we do. It’s important that every West Virginian when it’s your time to take the vaccine, step up and do so,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, the West Virginia coronavirus czar.

With multiple vaccines now available, Dr. Marsh assures the public the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine “are equally the same in safety and effectiveness.”

“I think our citizens should feel very comfortable,” he said. “Whether you’re slated to get the Pfizer vaccine or Moderna vaccine, you’re getting a very safe, very effective vaccine. They [vaccine] should be seen as equal for the people who have that opportunity.”

