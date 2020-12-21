Herd places 9 on CUSA 1st team squad

DALLAS – Conference USA announced its 2020 All-Conference football teams today, as selected by the league’s head football coaches. Nine schools placed at least one player on the first team, with Marshall producing a league-high nine selections, followed by C-USA Champion UAB with six and WKU with four. Marshall and UAB each had the most combined first and second-team members with 12, followed by Louisiana Tech with nine, UTSA with seven and WKU with six.

The nine Marshall first team selections include five from the Thundering Herd offense, three on their defense and one from special teams. Freshman QB Grant Wells leads C-USA in passing yards (1,977) and passing touchdowns (18), junior RB Brenden Knox has 887 rushing yards and nine rushing TDs, with both operating behind an offensive line led by seniors Josh Ball and Cain Madden and alongside redshirt senior TE Xavier Gaines. Senior LB Tavante Beckett leads C-USA in tackles per game (10.0) and tops the nation in fumbles recovered (4). Redshirt junior DE Darius Hodge is third in the league in sacks (6.5) and sixth in tackles for loss (9.0), while junior DB Steven Gilmore is tied for second in passes defended (10). Sophomore PR Talik Keaton ranks first in C-USA in punt returns with a 6.8 yard average.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

OL- Alex Mollette, R-Sr., Marshall

DEFENSE

DT- Jamare Edwards, R-Jr., Marshall

DB- Nazeeh Johnson, R-Sr., Marshall

HONORABLE MENTION

DEFENSE

LB – Eli Neal, So., Marshall

DB – Brandon Drayton, R-Sr., Marshall

SPECIAL TEAMS

LS – Zach Appio, R-Jr., Marshall

