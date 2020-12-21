Advertisement

Herd’s Brenden Knox to enter NFL Draft

Brenden Knox heading to the NFL
Brenden Knox heading to the NFL(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall running back Brenden Knox has played his last game for the Herd as he announced on Twitter Monday that he will forgo the upcoming Camellia Bowl to begin preparations for the 2021 NFL Draft.

https://twitter.com/itsbrendenknox_/status/1341153704804818944

He was named earlier in the day to the first team All-Conference USA squad. This year for the Herd, Knox ran for 893 yards on 185 attempts in just 9 games. He scored 9 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught a 58 yard touchdown against Florida Atlantic.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McConnell says deal has been reached on rescue package
Vinton County deputies say Williams is charged with abduction.
Deputies: Ohio man charged with abduction
Foul smell reported at Huntington Mall, emergency crews investigating
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.
As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,127 new positive cases and six additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 30, 2019 - Running back Eric Gray #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers and...
Reports: Tennessee Opts Out of Liberty Bowl Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests in Program
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame
Marshall's Grant Wells and Tavante Beckett are two of 9 players on CUSA 1st team
Herd places 9 on CUSA 1st team squad
WVU men's basketball
Buffalo at WVU Canceled