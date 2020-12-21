Herd’s Brenden Knox to enter NFL Draft

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall running back Brenden Knox has played his last game for the Herd as he announced on Twitter Monday that he will forgo the upcoming Camellia Bowl to begin preparations for the 2021 NFL Draft.

https://twitter.com/itsbrendenknox_/status/1341153704804818944

He was named earlier in the day to the first team All-Conference USA squad. This year for the Herd, Knox ran for 893 yards on 185 attempts in just 9 games. He scored 9 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught a 58 yard touchdown against Florida Atlantic.

