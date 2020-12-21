Advertisement

Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Monday morning, doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine arrived at Hershel “Woody” Williams VA...
Monday morning, doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine arrived at Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday morning, doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine arrived at Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.

Officials say staff and veterans based on their risk-level will be vaccinated first.

“Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to our health care personnel and our Veterans,” said Brian Nimmo, medical center director. “And, we are extremely happy to have received our first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine today. We are preparing to vaccinate the Veterans we serve and our staff, and to do so in a safe, coordinated manner.”

The VA says as vaccines become available for more groups of Veterans, VA care teams will reach out to eligible Veterans to schedule appointments for vaccinations.

The VA has launched a website to gather information from vets about their interest in receiving the vaccine.

Hershel “Woody” Williams is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the first limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

