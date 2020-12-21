Judge hands down life sentence in Kanawha Co. stabbing case

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who was convicted of stabbing another woman to death outside of a tobacco shop will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Monday, Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit sentenced Cynthia Gatewood, of Nitro, to life in prison without mercy.

In September, a jury found Gatewood guilty of murder in the first degree.

Gatewood was convicted of killing Cheryl Fisher outside of a convenience store in Sissonville, West Virginia.

Monday in court, the victim’s daughter spoke on behalf of the entire family.

Family members say Fisher was running errands for her family at the time of the stabbing and did not know Gatewood.

