Kanawha County reports death in connection to coronavirus

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 63-year-old man has passed away. There have been 174 total deaths.

On Monday, there have been 77 additional cases. This brings the total number of cases to 8,007.

There are currently 1,814 active cases.

120 more people have recovered. 6,019 people have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak.

