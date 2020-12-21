Advertisement

Kanawha County reports death in connection to coronavirus

2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for...
2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | Source: AP Images(KALB)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 63-year-old man has passed away. There have been 174 total deaths.

On Monday, there have been 77 additional cases. This brings the total number of cases to 8,007.

There are currently 1,814 active cases.

120 more people have recovered. 6,019 people have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak.

