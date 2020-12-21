Advertisement

Ky. COVID-19 | 1,988 new cases, 15 more deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 1,988 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths.

While cases increases were up slightly from last week, Beshear said the overall trend shows cases are leveling off.

He said the positivity rate Monday was 8.64 percent.

Boyd and Rowan counties in eastern Kentucky were among counties with the most increases.

Beshear also spoke about the ongoing vaccine process, saying five facilities throughout the state administered vaccines on Monday.

“It’s a start, but it’s an important start,” he said.

As far as vaccine availability, the governor reported the following for this week:

  • Monday - 16 local health departments receiving 10,800 does
  • Tuesday - 81 local health departments receiving 15,600 doses; 71 hospitals receiving 45,200 doses
  • Wednesday - one local health department receiving 100 doses; seven hospitals receiving 1,300 doses

He also reported:

  • Dec. 20-26 Pfizer allocated 27,300 doses
  • Dec. 20-26 Moderna allocated 76,700 doses
  • Dec. 27-31 Moderna allocated 33,800 doses

Since the pandemic started, Kentucky has had 244,297 total COVID-19 cases and 2,412 deaths.

