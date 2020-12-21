Advertisement

Local author talks Sylar and the Sycamore Leaves

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

There are true Nitro stories with lessons for all in the illustrated/rhyming books ‘Sylar and the Sycamore Leaves’ and ‘Sylar’s Pack and the Bully Attack.’ ‘Sylar and the Sycamore Leaves’ shows you can solve a big problem without being overwhelmed by breaking it into smaller pieces. ‘Sylar’s Pack and the Bully Attack’ shows four reactions to a threat and how a coward overcame his fear and stood up to save those he loves.

Author, Don Sager

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McConnell says deal has been reached on rescue package
Vinton County deputies say Williams is charged with abduction.
Deputies: Ohio man charged with abduction
As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,127 new positive cases and six additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
According to dispatchers, the damage is significant.
Fire crews battle structure fire in Huntington
Southern Ohio Correctional Facility currently has 134 employees and 52 inmates with active...
Number of active cases climb at correctional facility

Latest News

The Director of Nursing Christine Thomas injecting Public Health Nurse Mandy Whisman with the...
First coronavirus vaccine given in Scioto County
Spotify most streamed artists and listening trends
Spotify most streamed artists and listening trends
Rock Hill Elementary tells The Story of Christmas
Rock Hill Elementary tells The Christmas Story
Some of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable receive COVID-19 vaccine