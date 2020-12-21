Meteorologist Drew Narsutis looks at the ‘Christmas star’

(WBTV) - An enormous celestial event is taking place right now with the peak occurring Monday evening shortly after sunset. Jupiter and Saturn will be virtually “touching” each other and hovering at a closer point than we have seen in almost 400 years!

In fact, a lot is happening Monday, including the Winter Solstice at 5:02 a.m.

Start looking any time after the sun sets at 5:15 p.m. low in the southwestern sky. You’ll need a low horizon, so tall trees and houses around you will be a problem.

Just tap on the video link to see WSAZ meteorologist Drew Narsutis look at the phenomenon through augmented reality graphics.

The solar system’s two largest planets will start separating little by little every day this upcoming Christmas week, but it will still be fun to see. The next time we come close to seeing this again won’t be until 2040, so don’t miss it. Although it looks like they are right next to each other, in fact, Saturn is 450 million miles behind Jupiter and Jupiter is 550 million miles from the earth!

In terms of the Star of Bethlehem, many theories abound as to what might have taken place way back then.

Yes, some theories do indeed account for a Jupiter/Saturn conjunction. Other theories include conjunctions between other planets while other theories suggest it was a supernova (exploding star). So that is one question I can’t answer here, but the timing of this during Christmas week sure does stir the curiosity again!

