Advertisement

Paraglider dressed as Santa rescued from California power lines

By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - It is a sight no one wants to see: “Santa” tangled up, no sleigh and no snow.

The man, who was dressed as Santa, was paragliding when he hit a power pole.

“We’re just really blown away! This is like the biggest news we get in Rio Linda,” Marissa Berghorst said.

The man typically comes down chimneys this time of year.

“We see him flying around all of the time. It’s like some kind of go-kart with a parachute on top of it,” Crystal Kennedy said.

The jolly St. Nick traded in Rudolph for this aircraft and was just trying to spread some holiday cheer.

“He was actually just flying over here to drop off some candy canes for the kids. And that’s when he experienced engine problems. I guess he thought he couldn’t make it back to the airport, but it happens,” Kennedy said.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the Santa is going to be OK.

People got a jolt of joy knowing Santa will be able to take flight again after his entanglement with power lines.

“A big relief. He’s going to be able to get all of the presents anywhere. So it’s a good day,” Berghorst said.

Copyright 2020 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vinton County deputies say Williams is charged with abduction.
Deputies: Ohio man charged with abduction
McConnell says deal has been reached on rescue package
As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,127 new positive cases and six additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
According to dispatchers, the damage is significant.
Fire crews battle structure fire in Huntington
Southern Ohio Correctional Facility currently has 134 employees and 52 inmates with active...
Number of active cases climb at correctional facility

Latest News

The Robert E. Lee statue was removed from the U.S. Capitol overnight.
Virginia removes Robert E. Lee statue from US Capitol
A view of Halemaumau Crater Sunday night.
Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island before earthquake
Dr. Anthony Fauci answered a boy's question about Santa's safety ahead of his trip to deliver...
Dr. Fauci: I gave Santa the COVID-19 vaccine
As coronavirus rages across the nation, so does food insecurity.
Hunger increases in US
The blasting is expected to occur between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Blasting expected along I-64