Advertisement

Reports: Tennessee Opts Out of Liberty Bowl Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests in Program

Sources tell ESPN that Mississippi State and Army are believed to be potential replacements
KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 30, 2019 - Running back Eric Gray #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers and...
KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 30, 2019 - Running back Eric Gray #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers and Offensive lineman Trey Smith #73 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Jenna Laughlin/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDTV) - Sources tell ESPN that Tennessee has opted out of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl due to head coach Jeremy Pruitt, staff members and players testing positive for COVID-19.

The testing was conducted on Sunday and the results came back today. The team also retested today to confirm the results, but due to the positive cases and contact tracing, the Volunteers aren’t left with enough players to participate in the game against West Virginia.

No new opponent has been announced yet. However, sources tell ESPN that Mississippi State and Army are potential candidates to replace Tennessee in the Liberty Bowl.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McConnell says deal has been reached on rescue package
Vinton County deputies say Williams is charged with abduction.
Deputies: Ohio man charged with abduction
Foul smell reported at Huntington Mall, emergency crews investigating
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.
As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,127 new positive cases and six additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update

Latest News

Brenden Knox heading to the NFL
Herd’s Brenden Knox to enter NFL Draft
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame
Marshall's Grant Wells and Tavante Beckett are two of 9 players on CUSA 1st team
Herd places 9 on CUSA 1st team squad
WVU men's basketball
Buffalo at WVU Canceled