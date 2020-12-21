THAW Energy Assistance Program to accept applications

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - If you need help with heating in the winter, one program will start taking applications.

Kentucky Power’s THAW program, Temporary Heating Assistance in Winter, will start taking applications in January.

According to Kentucky Power, if you’re approved, you can receive up to $175 per program year. Applications are accepted on a first come, first served basis and until funds run out.

The program is not income based. However, there are eligibility requirements such as the applicant’s ability to prove a financial hardship, they must be an active customer with bill in their name or spouses and not also receiving assistance from the HEART program, Kentucky Power’s other winter assistance program.

Applications will be accepted at local community agencies:

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.