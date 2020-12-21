Wreaths Across America celebrated in Ironton

IRONTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every year families across America have an empty seat at the Christmas dinner table after losing a loved one who died fighting for our country.

Precious lives that are dedicated to serving.

Saturday’s annual Wreaths Across America honored those veterans and fallen soldiers.

A few hundred families came out to participate in a short ceremony and wreath placement at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.

Valerie Jenkins and her grandmother came to place the wreaths to remember the lives of veterans in their family and their dedication to service.

“We are a very close family and we miss our grandfather and she misses her husband,” said Jenkins.

All veterans buried on the hill at Woodland Cemetery received a wreath through community donations.

Over 2,200 cemeteries participate in Wreaths Across America nationwide including Arlington Cemetery in Washington D.C.

Sally Inglis and her sister Laura Brown helped organize the ceremony. For them, this event is about honoring their hero, their father, but also teaching kids to honor those that have served.

“You extend the wreath to them and you say their name to honor them then if you are a veteran you salute them if not you just put your hand over your heart and say ‘thank you for your service,” said Brown.

Volunteers placed over 1000 wreaths at Veterans Hill. It was a special moment for those honoring loved ones, all together across the country and those that served from the Lawrence County community.

Inglis hopes to teach young lives about sacrifice

“We want children to know what they gave up for our freedom they laid down their life,” said Inglis.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.