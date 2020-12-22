30 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

Advertisement

Thirty new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Thirty new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Tuesday.

The cases range from a 15-year-old girl to a 77-year-old man. Most of the people affected are isolating at home, but there are some hospitalizations.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 2,790 total cases -- 928 in December alone.

Forty people have died.

