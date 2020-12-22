30 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Thirty new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.
The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Tuesday.
The cases range from a 15-year-old girl to a 77-year-old man. Most of the people affected are isolating at home, but there are some hospitalizations.
Since the pandemic started, there have been 2,790 total cases -- 928 in December alone.
Forty people have died.
