30 new positive coronavirus cases in Scioto County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 30 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Scioto County.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, this brings the total number of cases to 3,806 as of Tuesday.

Seven additional individuals have been hospitalized in connection to the virus. 286 hospitalizations have been reported overall.

No new deaths have been reported. The death toll is at 44, according to the Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments.

There were 77 more recoveries, increasing the total to 2,592 over the course of the pandemic.

Scioto County is still at Level 3 or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

