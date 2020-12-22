7-year-old girl helps save family after their car crashes into a creek

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One family in Kermit, West Virginia, is home safe after being involved in a serious car wreck last week.

“It was around 11 p.m. and my grandmother lives just a few houses down from us,” said Emily Springer. “I decided for (me and my girls) to go down there and it wasn’t even a quarter of a mile away from my house when we crashed.”

Springer was driving her car along Marrowbone Creek Road in the Kermit area last Monday when she lost control and the car went over an embankment, ending up upside down in a creek. Both her 2-year-old daughter and 7-year-old daughter were in the backseat.

“I can just remember my car going and it was like, we’re going to go this way now. It was like, at the time, I hit black ice and hadn’t known it,” Springer told WSAZ.

After the crash, Springer said she asked her 7-year-old, Kenadie Springer, if she was able to get out of the car.

“She said ‘I think so’ and I heard her getting out,” she said. “(Then I) asked her ‘are you out’ and she said ‘yes’ and I didn’t even give her any directions on what to do, she just went off.”

“I was scared but I knew what to do: get out,” Kenadie Springer told WSAZ.

Once she was out of the freezing water, despite the 30-degree weather, she went door-to-door yelling for help. Meanwhile, Emily and her 2-year-old were trapped inside the car.

“There wasn’t a lot of air, the water had filled up to our chin and that’s when I started screaming for help and praying,” Springer said. “I could hear my daughter Kenadie screaming for help at the neighbor’s house.”

Springer said she and her other daughter were in the car for nearly 15 minutes, but they eventually found their way out.

“The fire department (and) everybody that has looked at my car, really can’t believe that we made it out,” she said. “That we were physically able to, let alone (be) alive.”

Along with scratches and bruises, Springer’s 2-year-old daughter had a broken femur and was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital as a result of the crash. But all are home and recovering now.

“I’m just glad me, my mom and my sister are OK,” said Kenadie.

“It (was) late at night, cold and stuff and most kids would’ve stayed there but she went out and actually got help for her family, that’s what makes her a hero,” said Lt. Cain Maynard with Kermit Volunteer Fire Department.

Maynard later presented Kenadie with a certificate for her heroic actions that night.

“I’m proud of you, and the fire department is proud of you,” said Lt. Maynard to Kenadie.

“She was more worried about us,” Kenadie’s mother said. “She immediately ran to get help, she didn’t go into panic, she was like fight or flight and (she said) ‘I’m fighting and going to get help.’ ”

Kermit fire officials believe black ice was a factor in the cause of the crash.

