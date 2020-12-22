Bill would designate New River Gorge as National Park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The New River Gorge National River in southern West Virginia would gain national park status through the year-end legislative package before Congress.

It would preserve 65,165 acres of wildlife and create a 7,000-acre park, while also opening up over 300 acres for hunting.

The New River Gorge would become the 62rd National Park and 20th National Preserve, said West Virginia U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito.

They say the designation would boost tourism to the state.

