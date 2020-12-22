Advertisement

Charleston City Council approves construction of skate park

Charleston City Council authorized the city to contract with American Ramp Company for the...
Charleston City Council authorized the city to contract with American Ramp Company for the construction of a skate park under the interstate bridge at Magic Island.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A new skate park is set to roll on into Charleston.

On Monday night, City Council authorized the city to contract with American Ramp Company for the construction of the skate park. It will be located under the interstate bridge near Magic Island.

The proposed design includes two bank ramps, 15 quarter pipes, four half pipes, grind ledges, slant pads, spines, jump boxes, roll-ins and more.

Several safety features have been included in the design, as well.

City leaders say it was important to them to give residents a fun, safe option when going outside to enjoy their community.

“It’s real exciting, and it gives skaters in the community a place to go,” said Jonathan Storage. “It allows a facility that is specifically for their activities. It allows them to really get out and fills a recreational gap that the city has had for quite some time.”

The skate park is expected to be completed and opened to the public by spring 2021. Admission to the skate park will be free.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.
Foul smell reported at Huntington Mall, emergency crews investigating
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress approves $900B COVID relief bill, sending to Trump
K.T. Oslin appears at the 31st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 1989. Oslin,...
K.T. Oslin, country singer of ‘80’s Ladies,’ dies at 78
Jamie Fitzgerald was among the five men who went missing after a building collapse in Adams...
Body of missing man expected to be recovered in January

Latest News

7-year-old girl saves family in Mingo County crash
7-year-old girl saves family in Mingo County crash
A person died Monday night after being shot with a crossbow in the 2700 block of Forrestal...
Person dies in crossbow shooting in St. Albans
Miserable, exhausting and frustrating. They’re all words restaurant owners are using to...
Restaurant owners await financial assistance or fear losing businesses
The Kermit Fire Department on Monday presented Kenadie Springer, 7, a certificate for her...
7-year-old girl helps save family after their car crashes into a creek