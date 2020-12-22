Charleston City Council approves construction of skate park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A new skate park is set to roll on into Charleston.

On Monday night, City Council authorized the city to contract with American Ramp Company for the construction of the skate park. It will be located under the interstate bridge near Magic Island.

The proposed design includes two bank ramps, 15 quarter pipes, four half pipes, grind ledges, slant pads, spines, jump boxes, roll-ins and more.

Several safety features have been included in the design, as well.

City leaders say it was important to them to give residents a fun, safe option when going outside to enjoy their community.

“It’s real exciting, and it gives skaters in the community a place to go,” said Jonathan Storage. “It allows a facility that is specifically for their activities. It allows them to really get out and fills a recreational gap that the city has had for quite some time.”

The skate park is expected to be completed and opened to the public by spring 2021. Admission to the skate park will be free.

