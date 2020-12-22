Advertisement

Christmas tree recycling events cancelled

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas tree recycling events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection announced Tuesday.

The recycling event has been a mainstay at Charleston’s Capitol Market for many years and offers residents an environmentally friendly way to dispose of their live Christmas trees.

Typically, hundreds of Christmas trees are collected and repurposed as fish habitat in lakes around West Virginia. WVDNR officials placed trees in Cheat, Tygart, Stonewall Jackson, Stonecoal, Burnsville, Sutton, Summersville, Big Ditch, Sherwood, R.D. Bailey, Beech Fork and East Lynn lakes last season. The Apple Grove Hatchery in Mason County also received trees.

But due to COVID-19 concerns, both the Capitol Market and Bridgeport locations will not operate next month.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is hopeful the tree recycling event will return for the 2021 holidays.

In the meantime, the agency is urging neighbors to use green alternatives when searching for a sustainable use of their Christmas tree once the holidays have ended.

Composting and mulching are recommended.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died Monday night after being shot with a crossbow in the 2700 block of Forrestal...
Person dies in crossbow shooting in St. Albans
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
Foul smell reported at Huntington Mall, emergency crews investigating
K.T. Oslin appears at the 31st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 1989. Oslin,...
K.T. Oslin, country singer of ‘80’s Ladies,’ dies at 78