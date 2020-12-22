Christmas tree recycling events cancelled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas tree recycling events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection announced Tuesday.

The recycling event has been a mainstay at Charleston’s Capitol Market for many years and offers residents an environmentally friendly way to dispose of their live Christmas trees.

Typically, hundreds of Christmas trees are collected and repurposed as fish habitat in lakes around West Virginia. WVDNR officials placed trees in Cheat, Tygart, Stonewall Jackson, Stonecoal, Burnsville, Sutton, Summersville, Big Ditch, Sherwood, R.D. Bailey, Beech Fork and East Lynn lakes last season. The Apple Grove Hatchery in Mason County also received trees.

But due to COVID-19 concerns, both the Capitol Market and Bridgeport locations will not operate next month.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is hopeful the tree recycling event will return for the 2021 holidays.

In the meantime, the agency is urging neighbors to use green alternatives when searching for a sustainable use of their Christmas tree once the holidays have ended.

Composting and mulching are recommended.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.