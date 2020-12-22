COVID-19 Ky. | 3,057 additional cases, 28 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 3,057 new COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths.

While the governor said the state continues to see a stabilization in cases, he said the increases are still too high.

Pike County was among counties with the most case increases.

As of Tuesday, the positivity rate was 8.48 percent.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 247,344 total cases and 2,440 deaths.

Beshear said 202,650 vaccinations are expected statewide by the end of December – both from Pfizer and Moderna.

