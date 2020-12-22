Advertisement

Deputies free alligator wedged in Florida storm drain

Watch for those jaws
The deputies lifted a concrete slab to free the scaly reptile.
The deputies lifted a concrete slab to free the scaly reptile.(Source: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (Gray News) – “To protect and to serve”: The police motto doesn’t just apply to people in southwest Florida.

For the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, scaly critters get the same treatment.

Deputies freed an alligator that got stuck in a storm drain this week.

“Thanks to our sector 4 deputies who lifted the concrete slab to help him break free before he returned safely to the lake he typically calls ‘home,’” a post on the department’s Facebook page said.

🎈Imagine coming across this bad boy on your morning jog!! 😖 Deputies responded to south Venice this morning to help this...

Posted by Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 21, 2020

See you later …

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.
A person died Monday night after being shot with a crossbow in the 2700 block of Forrestal...
Person dies in crossbow shooting in St. Albans
Foul smell reported at Huntington Mall, emergency crews investigating
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
K.T. Oslin appears at the 31st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 1989. Oslin,...
K.T. Oslin, country singer of ‘80’s Ladies,’ dies at 78

Latest News

W.Va. County Alert System | 33 ‘red’ counties
Smashable Cake Boxes on Studio 3
Smashable cake boxes on Studio 3
FILE PHOTO - A Delta flight in New York was stopped before takeoff after a man, a woman and a...
Pair of passengers exit NYC flight via slide before takeoff
Gingerella's Sweets Hot Chocolate Bombs on Studio 3
Gingerella’s Sweets stops by to make hot chocolate bombs
Burger King has a gimmick to get customers to try their new dollar menu.
Burger King giving some customers money to try dollar menu