Families in Louisa receive a bit of Christmas joy

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - It has been a difficult year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Christmas will be a little brighter for some families.

The Salvation Army of Ashland handed out toys and bikes to families in Louisa through the Angel Tree program.

Generous community members purchased the gifts listed on the Angel Tree along with the help of the local businesses.

On Tuesday, those gifts were given to parents who had signed up through the program.

“It means everything to me. My kids are everything to me,” said Rocky Gass. “I spend every dime I have on them. I love my kids, and if takes me coming to the Salvation Army to give them a better Christmas, I’d do it.”

Families were overjoyed as children received bikes and toys.

“Kids don’t understand what’s going on in our world right now, it’s very different,” We don’t know how it will look when they become adults, but right now, for today this moment, we can share a little bit of hope and Salvation Army love,” said Maj. Pamela Moretz, with the Salvation Army of Ashland.

The need to spread hope and give back -- it’s something Moretz says the Salvation Army has seen an increase in.

“If you are in need, the Salvation Army will find you a sponsor. It’s not so much as a handout but a hand up,” she said.

Although Christmas is here, you can still help the Salvation Army by donating to the Red Kettle. You can drop your coins and bills into Red Kettles at locations all across the Tri-State.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.