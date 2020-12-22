Advertisement

Families in Louisa receive a bit of Christmas joy

Angel Tree gifts prepared for families in Louisa, Kentucky.
Angel Tree gifts prepared for families in Louisa, Kentucky.(WSAZ/ Kimberly Keagy)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - It has been a difficult year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Christmas will be a little brighter for some families.

The Salvation Army of Ashland handed out toys and bikes to families in Louisa through the Angel Tree program.

Generous community members purchased the gifts listed on the Angel Tree along with the help of the local businesses.

On Tuesday, those gifts were given to parents who had signed up through the program.

“It means everything to me. My kids are everything to me,” said Rocky Gass. “I spend every dime I have on them. I love my kids, and if takes me coming to the Salvation Army to give them a better Christmas, I’d do it.”

Families were overjoyed as children received bikes and toys.

“Kids don’t understand what’s going on in our world right now, it’s very different,” We don’t know how it will look when they become adults, but right now, for today this moment, we can share a little bit of hope and Salvation Army love,” said Maj. Pamela Moretz, with the Salvation Army of Ashland.

The need to spread hope and give back -- it’s something Moretz says the Salvation Army has seen an increase in.

“If you are in need, the Salvation Army will find you a sponsor. It’s not so much as a handout but a hand up,” she said.

Although Christmas is here, you can still help the Salvation Army by donating to the Red Kettle. You can drop your coins and bills into Red Kettles at locations all across the Tri-State.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died Monday night after being shot with a crossbow in the 2700 block of Forrestal...
Person dies in crossbow shooting in St. Albans
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
Foul smell reported at Huntington Mall, emergency crews investigating
K.T. Oslin appears at the 31st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 1989. Oslin,...
K.T. Oslin, country singer of ‘80’s Ladies,’ dies at 78

Latest News

Second-grader Charlie Neese completes a remote learning assignment.
Helping your children through remote learning struggles
Helping your children through remote learning struggles
Inmate death at FCI Ashland
Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia.
Marshall prepares for spring semester