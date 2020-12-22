Gov. Beshear, other Ky. leaders receive COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear and other Kentucky leaders received the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning:

On a recent call with governors, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, recommended all governors be vaccinated in public as soon as possible.

The governor called it a historic moment for the state as he and other state leaders received the first of two doses of the Moderna vaccine, with the booster shot to follow.

Governor Beshear said he vowed for weeks he would take this shot if it was safe and effective. Both he and his wife, First Lady Britney Beasher, took the vaccine.

Beshear said the COVID-19 vaccines are a step to returning kids to school and improving the state’s economy.

Also getting the vaccine was Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton, Senate President Robert Stivers, Speaker of the House David Osborne, Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown and Commissioner of the Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack.

The worker from the Franklin Co. Health Dept. who was administering the vaccines to the officials was also vaccinated herself by another worker.

Although it will be months before the general public receives the shots, Beshear says he, and others in state leadership, receiving the vaccines shows that they are nothing to worry about and everyone should get them when it’s available to them.

Governor Behears says Kentucky will receive a total of 151,000 doses between now and the end of December.

The governor said he will continue to wear a mask and exercise social distancing even after he receives the booster shot.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.