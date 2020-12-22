Helping your children through remote learning struggles

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The pandemic has forced families to completely change their daily routines, and that’s having a negative impact on children who are not able to be in school all the time due to high case numbers.

After 10 months of uncertainty, psychologist Dr. Timothy Saar said many children are dealing with some sort of mental health problems due to the isolation. School provides children with a structure that allows for socialization and many other things that are needed for development.

“Kids get up, they go to school, they socialize, they do their learning then come back home,” Saar said. “Well, now we don’t have any of that. A lot of kids, they are staying up very, very late and their sleep cycles are thrown off. We are also concerned about the amount of screen time they are having.”

Saar said problems can be seen in appetite, sleep schedule, mood and more. Grades can also be impacted by the lack of excitement about education due to being out of the classroom.

“A lot of the positive reinforcement that school provides is gone because of the online learning,” Saar said. “We are seeing this decrease in enthusiasm and not really wanting to participate much in school, which of course then leads to a drop in grades.”

There has been around a 20 percent increase in students reporting mental health problems, Saar said. He is treating many children and said complaints can be as simple as missing their friends and teachers.

“It’s been difficult, but we understand why we have to do remote learning, and we chose it,” Kanawha County Schools parent Chris Neese said. His two children are doing remote learning, which has required a lot of hands-on assistance with each lesson.

Neese said his son, who is in second grade at Overbrook Elementary, has been going a little stir crazy in the house without socialization. He said teachers are doing their best to offer breakout sessions from virtual classes, where students can play with each other, but it is no replacement for in-person instruction.

“One of the most difficult things, I think, is keeping their attention,” Neese said. “It’s not like where they are sitting in a classroom and the teacher is right in front of them. They are starring at a computer screen the whole time.”

While many students are struggling to manage remote learning, Saar said it is important to talk with them about what is going on in the world that is causing the problem, and stress that the pandemic is not going to last forever. Showing them the good news of the vaccines that have been created can provide a sense of security that things will eventually get back to normal.

“If that gets transmitted to the kids, then they know the adults are back in charge and they can see an end,” Saar said. “I think that if we can convey a sense that things will get back to normal again, and we are going to cut you a little bit of slack for now, but there is hope for you in the future, I think that is going to have a huge healing effect on our kids.”

Saar said schools might also want to change the way students are notified about school closings and the transition to remote learning. He said making a decision about an entire month of school at a time would be better than the uncertainty of waiting to see what color their county is each Saturday night.

