House destroyed in Huntington fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A house was destroyed by a fire just after midnight Tuesday in Huntington.

The fire broke out just after 12:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of 7th Ave.

The home was destroyed, and at least three nearby homes were damaged by the fire.

Crews on scene said no one was injured. It’s unknown if anyone was living at the home when it caught fire.

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ the fire marshal is on scene investigating.

