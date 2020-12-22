Advertisement

House destroyed in Huntington fire

One home was destroyed, three others were damaged by the fire.
One home was destroyed, three others were damaged by the fire.(WSAZ Ryan Epling)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A house was destroyed by a fire just after midnight Tuesday in Huntington.

The fire broke out just after 12:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of 7th Ave.

The home was destroyed, and at least three nearby homes were damaged by the fire.

Crews on scene said no one was injured. It’s unknown if anyone was living at the home when it caught fire.

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ the fire marshal is on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

