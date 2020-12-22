Advertisement

Kanawha County Public Library closes for holiday season

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Public Library will be extending its holiday closures due to safety concerns over COVID-19.

All locations will be closed beginning Thursday, December 24 through Sunday, January 10.

“In an abundance of caution, we are expanding library holiday closures to help ensure the safety of our patrons and staff,” said KCPL Director Erika Connelly. “KCPL libraries will reopen on Monday, January 11, 2021.”

The extended closings will affect the Main Library’s temporary location at the Charleston Town Center and the following KCPL branch locations:  Clendenin, Cross Lanes, Dunbar, Elk Valley, Glasgow, Marmet, Riverside, Sissonville, and St. Albans.

During this period, all KCPL online services will still be available here.

The KCPL Board of Directors will meet in special session on Tuesday, December 29th at 4:00 pm to discuss future COVID-19 protocols for the Main Library and its branches.

