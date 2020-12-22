Kentucky Power, AEP Foundation provide grant to The Salvation Army

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - The Salvation Army in Ashland was just awarded a large sum of money that will assist in the effort to shelter and feed those in need in Boyd County.

The $60,000 gift from the American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation and Kentucky Power will support the Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope Program.

The Salvation Army operates the only low-barrier emergency shelter in Boyd County. According to a press release Tuesday, its shelter and feeding program have been a longstanding resource in the community and have played a vital part in the sustainability of families and individuals during the 2020 pandemic.

The Salvation Army’s current programs also include social services and a holistic and intergeneration program entitled Pathway of Hope. Pathway of Hope focuses on breaking the bonds of generational poverty and providing tools and case management as individuals and their families walk towards economic stability and empowerment.

“The Salvation Army is constantly seeking the best ways to serve our community,” Major Dean Moretz, Salvation Army Corps Officer, Northeast Kentucky Corps said. “We believe that in tandem to our shelter, Pathway of Hope is the next step. We look forward to helping the people of Ashland with this grant.”

Brett Mattison, Kentucky Power president and chief operating officer said, “Kentucky Power is proud to support the mission of the Salvation Army through this foundation award. The Pathway of Hope program seeks to move people from poverty to stability and is great asset to our community.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.