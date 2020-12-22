KSP investigating after woman was reported missing

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman was reported missing.

KSP says Clara Morgan O’Brien, 39, of Fedscreek, last got in touch with her boyfriend on December 18. Troopers were contacted on December 21 about her disappearance.

O’Brien is 5′10″ tall, 140 lbs and has long brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

