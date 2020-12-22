Advertisement

KSP investigating after woman was reported missing

Clara O'Brien
Clara O'Brien(KSP, WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman was reported missing.

KSP says Clara Morgan O’Brien, 39, of Fedscreek, last got in touch with her boyfriend on December 18. Troopers were contacted on December 21 about her disappearance.

O’Brien is 5′10″ tall, 140 lbs and has long brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

