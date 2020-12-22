Man arrested for murder after woman is shot with crossbow

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing a first degree murder charge for shooting and killing a woman with a crossbow.

Officers with the St. Albans Police Department say they arrived at a home along Forrestal Avenue in St. Albans at about 9:40 Monday evening and found a woman critically injured.

Deputies say Andrea Springstead, 36, had been shot in the face with a crossbow.

Emergency crews attempted to save the woman’s life but were unsuccessful.

After interviewing witnesses and processing the crime scene, investigators arrested George Call Jr., 44, on murder charges.

Officers say the situation was a domestic situation.

