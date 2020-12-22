Marshall prepares for spring semester

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Now that the fall semester has wrapped up, it’s time to take a look back at the report card of the COVID-19 response on college campuses.

Marshall University reduced classroom sizes by 50 percent and cut the number of face-to-face classes by 75 percent.

“We only had freshman and graduate students in class and then we had our labs,” said Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert. “We were running those face to face but it was severely reduced the number of people being face to face on campus.”

Dr. Gilbert tells WSAZ there was no transmission of the virus in classrooms and says it was a wise decision to require face masks early on in the pandemic. He says the school tested about 10 percent of the campus population weekly.

“As soon as we identified someone who was positive, we would isolate them,” Gilbert said. “If they were living on campus, we put them in Holderby Hall which was our quarantine residence hall.”

As many as 60 students were quarantined at any given time, but Gilbert says only about 10 percent were confirmed positive cases. The rest were isolated as a precaution after potential exposure.

“I am concerned that psychologically they’ve been stressed out and we see a lot of mental health issues in terms of people being depressed and having counseling and that sort of thing,” he said.

With high school buildings being closed and most schools meeting virtually, it’s put a damper on the ability to meet with potential future students.

“Now we are having to work harder on recruitment of new students, and that’s probably our biggest concern,” Gilbert said. “Staying on the recruitment message and making sure that we’re trying to reach the students and get a good enrollment here next year. I think we can do it, but we’re going to have to work extra hard at it.”

Higher education is part Governor Justice’s Phase 1D of the vaccine rollout plan. Doses will begin arriving on campus in late December and the first immunizations of eligible staff will begin Dec. 29.

Gilbert said the spring semester will look very similar and hopes they can return to business as usual by fall 2021.

Marshall University students and their families are invited to participate in a Virtual Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 6, to learn more about the university’s plans for the spring 2021 semester.

The session will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Advance online registration is required.

The meeting will include updates from staff members representing safety and health, housing and residence life, academics, financial aid, student life, student support services and other departments. The program will conclude with an opportunity to ask questions.

