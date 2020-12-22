More than 2 million Ohioans will soon receive masks in the mail

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Aging and the Ohio Department of Health set out to make sure all Ohioans 65 and older would be masked up this holiday season.

With the support of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, the departments launched the 10 Million Mask Mailer.

During the month of December, more than 10 million disposable face masks will be mailed to 2.1 million Ohioans age 65 and older.

Each package sent out includes five masks and information about staying well throughout the winter.

“The science is clear: Wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth helps protect you and those around you from COVID-19,” said Ursel McElroy, director of the Department of Aging. “We are thankful for the fast work of our partners at the Department of Administrative Services to get these mailers into the hands of the most at-risk Ohioans in response to the current surge in cases and over the holidays.”

Ohioans age 65 and older were identified through the Department of Aging’s Golden Buckeye program. Contracted teams then set to work on assembling the packages, which include five non-medical disposable masks and COVID prevention information.

The 10 Million Mask Mailer is the second phase in Ohio’s campaign to get masks directly to older citizens. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the agencies distributed masks to individuals within community living settings.

