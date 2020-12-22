Advertisement

New communication board at Hurricane City Park

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new communication board was unveiled at Hurricane City Park Monday night.

The board will allow those with special needs to communicate with others at the park and on the playground. It was made by a company called “Talk To Me Technologies” and was designed with inclusion in mind.

Mayor Scott Edwards says the idea came about a month ago from a special education teacher in Putnam County.

“I am very thankful the City had the opportunity to purchase this communication board because it will make our park so much more inclusive for all the children in our community. Given the time of year, we consider this a Christmas gift to the park and community,” says Mayor Edwards.

The new sign will be located in the playground area.

