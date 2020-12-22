Advertisement

New fire engine unveiled in Huntington

Huntington Fire Department unveils new Engine 1.
Huntington Fire Department unveils new Engine 1.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Dec. 22, 2020
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Fire Department has unveiled a new fire truck Tuesday morning.

The new Engine 1 was revealed at Centennial Station 1 on 7th Avenue.

The new truck is a 2020 Spartan that was purchased through Johnson’s Emergency Vehicle Solutions in Wellston, Ohio. It’s capable of holding 750 gallons of water on board and can discharge up to 1,500 gallons per minute.

Firefighters say the short wheelbase and tight turning radius will help them maneuver safely through neighborhoods.

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader says, “The newer your fleet is overall, the less problems you have with mechanical issues, so an older truck has more downtime and we’re strengthening our fleet.”

Engine 1 costed $543,487.

